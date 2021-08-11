Viewers Choice Awards
AAMW offering free drive-thru vaccination clinic for rabies and DHPP

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department is providing free vaccinations for dogs at the AAMW Canine Drive-Thru vaccination clinic.

The clinic is scheduled at different locations throughout Amarillo for the next four Saturdays:

  • Saturday, Aug. 14: City of Amarillo (COA) Central Library, 413 S.E. Fourth St. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: COA East Library, 2232 E. 27th St. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m
  • Saturday, Aug. 28: COA Southwest Library, 6801 W. 45th St. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 4: COA North Library, 1500 N.E. 24th St. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

Vaccinations consist of the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine.

“With the seriousness of the most recent parvo and distemper outbreaks, we have been able to team up with businesses and local vets to provide free canine vaccinations to the community,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The ability to provide free vaccinations is a real win - not just for the animals but for the community as a whole.”

