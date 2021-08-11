Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
Rollover on Givens Avenue and Highway 287
Crews respond to scene of rollover on Highway 287
Police lights by night
Man shot near south Polk Street

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
FILE - Pat Hitchcock poses for a photo on Oct. 29, 1997, in Los Angeles.
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93