Xcel Energy investing $600,000 to improve Dalhart’s power grid

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy is investing $600,000 to improve Dalhart’s power grid.

The multi-phase project is converting the electrical facilities serving Dalhart to higher voltage.

Xcel says this will not only boost the capacity of the grid to move higher amounts of electricity, but also give crews more options to reroute power among the neighborhoods in case of outages.

Xcel also says Dalhart electricity demand has been growing in recent years, and they have seen similar growth around the Texas-New Mexico service area.

