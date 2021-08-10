WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation

Viewers Choice Awards
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received another $1 million from the Engler Foundation on Monday.

The gift is part of Paul Engler’s $80 million gift to the university.

“We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and the Engler Foundation for their transformative investment in the future of West Texas A&M,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “This investment in the future of our entire region, as outlined in our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, will continue to mold WT for the foreseeable future, just as Paul’s entrepreneurial spirit completely reshaped the cattle industry.”

WTAMU said the annual disbursements, $500,000 each to the Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Engler College of Business, will be used to attract additional donors to support faculty, students and “creative” research initiatives.

