WT mourns the passing of West Texas A&M Hall of Champions coach

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Athletics and Buff Nation mourns the loss of long-time educator, coach and supporter Mary Ann Hill who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 86.

Hill was inducted into the West Texas A&M Hall of Champions in 2018.

Hill was one of the most successful women’s coaches at WT during the AIAW era (1959-1979).

She was able to find success without any scholarships or budget where she had 10 student-athletes place in seven events at the Women’s Collegiate National Track & Field Championships.

During her time in Canyon, Hill had a combined eight first or second place finishes at the AIAW Texas State Meet.

She also guided student-athletes to 51 podium finishes at the district meet to go along with 23 more podium finishes in zone competitions.

Mary received her B.S. from WTSU in 1962 and her M.Ed. from WTSU in 1968. She was a tenured college professor at WT teaching Kinesiology.

She started and coached Women’s Track and Field and Women’s Softball at WT as there were no women’s collegiate sports.

In 1985 she became the Chief Student Affairs Officer/Dean of Students at then West Texas State. Mary will be forever remembered by her large and loving family and innumerable former students, athletes and campers.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church Amarillo on Wednesday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel and Friday, August 13 at First Baptist Church Canyon Lake at 10:00 a.m. Graveside will follow at Fischer Cemetery in Fischer, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to the Bill and Mary Hill Scholarship Fund at West Texas A&M University or to a charity that benefits young people as this was Mary’s passion.

