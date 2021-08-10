West Texas A&M Buffs kickoff fall camp

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs football team kicked off fall camp on Monday in the 102 degree Texas heat. WT went back to work after a summer break, and they’re coming back off of a strong spring season under fifth-year Head Coach Hunter Hughes.

“We ended the spring season on a high note with our Spring Game, and then it translated to about 70 guys being here during the summer which I think brought the team accountability and comradery a lot,” said Hughes.

The DII program enters the season ranked third in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The Buffs return a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Nick Gerber and linebacker Eric Collins.

”We got a lot of pursuit stuff going on. I mean running around,” said Eric Collins, West Texas A&M graduate student linebacker. “A lot of basic stuff, footwork. Just to get everybody acclimated. I mean it’s the first day, so we just want to get everybody on the basic stuff and get that out of the way.”

“I just look forward to getting back out here with the guys,” said Nick Gerber, West Texas A&M senior quarterback. “It’s been a long summer, a long offseason, so I’m excited to get out here and get going again. It’s day one. I think first game is in 24 days, so we got a lot of work to do between now and then.”

The Buffs kickoff the season at home against the Texas College Steers on Saturday, September 2 at 7 p.m., marking their first meeting in program history.

