Temps down, rain chances up!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After record breaking heat yesterday, we should stay just below the triple digit mark, with a high of 96 for Tuesday. As we go throughout the day, skies will stay mostly sunny with winds mostly out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Going into this afternoon and this evening, we could start to see scattered shower and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two, especially in the western ends of the area. As we go into the rest of the week, we’ll continue to see rain chances trend upwards, while temperatures will drop into the 80s!

