Several community projects helping improve the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This summer, the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is making many improvements to the facility, with the help from people in the community.

With several community projects completed and ongoing, it’s allowing the center to take in more animals than they ever have.

This summer the center cared for over 1,000 animals at once. That’s the most they’ve ever cared for at one time.

Help from a local boy scout project made it easier for the center to care for the many skunks they took in this year.

“We get in a lot of skunks every year. We get lots and lots of baby skunks in the spring time. We also quarantine skunks for animal control,” said Christy Rowley, rehabber with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The center has been wanting to get three skunk outdoor enclosures done for several years now, so the boy scout took on the challenge, raised money and got the job done.

“The idea really sprung from an idea a lot like a chicken coop and then allowing some of the features to make it, so that they can easily get in and out, clean out and you know, if they go in there and they’re working on something they can kind of close the little doors to latch in the skunks, so that they’re not in the way,” said Grant Denny, boy scout from Troop 94.

The way it’s designed will help expose skunks to the outdoors, allow them to practice climbing and will teach the skunks what they need to do before released back into the wild.

“If we get a lot of skunks, we get even more raccoons every year,” said Rowley.

Now the center is working on a bigger project. Four outdoor raccoon enclosures.

The center cares for raccoons in over 50 counties, so it’s necessary for this project to get done before the busy baby season.

“Right now, we’ve got raccoon enclosures that are being built. We’ve already got posts set for three more that need to go up so that we can keep them separated by county. It makes it a little bit easier for us when it comes time for release which is usually about six months after they come in,” said Stephanie Diaz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

They are still looking for help to build the last three outdoor raccoon enclosures.

They also need help with other projects like finishing their coyote enclosure and building opossum enclosures.

“Currently we’ve got another one that we’re looking for someone to take over that project, and it would be finishing the coyote enclosure that’s behind their smaller enclosure. We have several other things. We need opossum enclosures built, the finishing of the raccoon enclosures, different things like that,” said Diaz.

They are also looking for help on smaller projects like landscaping and picking up trash.

If you’re interested in helping, visit their Facebook page or website for contact information.

