River Road ISD providing around 70% of school supplies to all students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After not getting enough donations to take care of 100 percent of school supplies this year, River Road ISD decided to purchase many of the items considered to be a financial a burden for families.

“Went ahead and put it in our budget,” said Andy Nies, assistant superintendent, River Road ISD.

The district will be providing the schools with around 70 to 75 percent of the items on this year’s list.

“Three-ring binders, glue sticks” said Nies. “We have a campus that their school supply list went from four pages to one page.”

With these changes, the district estimates parents should spend around $20 to $30 per student.

“I put two kids through the school district out here so, it is easy to spend a couple of hundred dollars per student,” said Akaisha McKillip, teacher at River Road Middle School.

McKillip also says, they often see students who arrive to school without supplies because their parents can’t afford it.

“They are already struggling, now they have electric money, grocery money and we handle the stress of school supplies,” said McKillip. “They don’t have to worry about that, they can come to school with their head held high, knowing they’re going to fit in and have the same things their partner sitting next to them does.”

“Right now, I’ve heard there are shortages in supplies and this is just adding on to not having to give that stress to the parents of having to hunt down certain things,” said Arely Diaz, assistant principal at River Road Middle School. “We’re doing it for them.”

Items are available for K-12 students.

Parents will still need to purchase certain items like, backpacks.

The district still has around $1,200 in monetary donations, which will reserve for students in dire need.

River Road ISD hopes to continue to do this for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.