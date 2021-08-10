NWTHS provides over $7,000 to March for Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare presented a check for $7,026 to the March for Dimes mission.

March for Dimes is a project that works with communities to reduce the rates of pre-term birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

To date, Northwest has provided over $200,000 to support the mission.

The funds raised will go directly to help mothers and babies in the community.

