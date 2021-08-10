Viewers Choice Awards
NWTHS provides over $7,000 to March for Dimes

Registration is now open for Albany's March for Babies. (Source March of Dimes website)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare presented a check for $7,026 to the March for Dimes mission.

March for Dimes is a project that works with communities to reduce the rates of pre-term birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

To date, Northwest has provided over $200,000 to support the mission.

March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity.

The funds raised will go directly to help mothers and babies in the community.

