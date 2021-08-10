Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man shot near south Polk Street
Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Amarillo police: Missing 8-year-old boy reunited with family
Police lights.
A fatal crash in Gray County
Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check
TxDOT
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday

Latest News

Tracking cooler temperatures...
Tracking cooler temperatures...
KFDA News at Six
New broadband development office will help Texas Panhandle with internet access
RIVER ROAD ISD TO OFFER A SIGNIFICANT PART OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES
River Road ISD providing around 70% of school supplies to all students
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together