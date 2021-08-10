Viewers Choice Awards
New broadband development office will help Texas Panhandle with internet access

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Office of the Comptroller created the Broadband Development Office to support internet service providers to make internet accessible in low connection areas.

“Up to today [Texas] was one of six states that had not created a broadband development office,” said Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Broadband access is a necessity in the current world after experiencing everything virtually during the pandemic.

However some counties in the Panhandle have less than 50 percent access in their areas.

25 Mbps Download/3 Mbps Upload
25 Mbps Download/3 Mbps Upload(KFDA)

These maps provided by Connected Nation Texas shows areas like Hansford, Hemphill, and Childress County having less than 20 percent access to internet and even being below one percent.

100 Mbps Download/10 Mbps Upload
100 Mbps Download/10 Mbps Upload(KFDA)

“As soon as we see look at speeds of 100 by 10 or faster as far as broadband connectivity at the home we see that those speeds and the availability they really just drop off at many rural counties across the Panhandle,” said Jennifer Harris, state director for Connected State Texas.

The broadband development office will support internet service providers, to make internet accessible in these areas improving the quality of life for rural Texas residents.

“Servicing these outside areas, we’re usually a lot of smaller companies,” said Andrew Monroe, vice president of operations at Plains Internet. “Being able to have government funding to help us accelerate plans to go out there, and accelerate the service we’re providing, it’s really a cool thing that’s gonna be beneficial for a lot of people.”

The office will give internet service providers grants, low interest loans, and other incentives to expand internet coverage benefiting people in educational and medical services and in economic growth.

“Having high quality broadband, not just here, but in these smaller communities around us encourages workplaces and communities and lets them get better talent,” said Monroe.

The office is still in discussion on when these funds can be allocated.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

