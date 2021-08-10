Doppler Dave Tracks Decreasing Heat, Increasing Rain Potential
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Temperatures are hot today but down considerably from the records in the area yesterday. Highs are staying in the 90s for Amarillo, with a few locations in the north touching 100 again. Over the next few days we will enjoy decreasing heat with rain chances improving at the same time. The first scattered storms will be possible tonight with an uptick in coverage by tomorrow night.