Curry County holding public meeting for infrastructure and capital improvement plan

Curry County, New Mexico, is planning to hold a public meeting next week to discuss the...
Curry County, New Mexico, is planning to hold a public meeting next week to discuss the county’s infrastructure and capital improvement plan.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County, New Mexico, is planning to hold a public meeting next week to discuss the county’s infrastructure and capital improvement plan.

The meeting will happen on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

The project includes construction, renovation of county facilities and streets, as well as the purchase of necessary equipment.

Residents of Curry County are invited to participate and provide input on projects they think should be included.

