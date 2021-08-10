Countdown to Kickoff: Pampa focused on physicality under first-year Head Coach Cody Robinson

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Harvesters new head coach, Cody Robinson, is ready to compete. He is taking over for Greg Poyner who moved to Seminole. Robinson’s defensive mindset encourages effort and physicality, qualities needed to compete in District 3-4A.

“There’s a word that we say a lot around here, pride, and the ‘R’ in pride is relentless attack,” said Robinson. “Everything that we do that’s offensive mentality, defense or special teams, we’re going to attack people.”

“It’s just brought more aggression to our defense,” said Cayson Steward, Pampa senior long snapper, tight end and defensive lineman. “We’re more physical than we’ve ever been. Trying to get to the ball faster and quicker.”

Robinson inherits a talented offense, featuring quarterback Samuel Anguiano, running back Cornelius Landers and slot receiver Hunter Dyer. Landers recorded over 1,300 all-purpose yards last season with 13 touchdowns.

“They’re having fun on offense, and we have a lot of people that are very versatile and we can move them around,” said Robinson.

“I love keeping the defense on their toes,” said Samuel Anguiano, Pampa senior quarterback. “We’ve got a great running back, Cornelius, and we have some great receivers like Hunter and Jessie.”

“We’ve got some big outside guys, real quick, a lot of speed and two or three year returners,” said Hunter Dyer, Pampa senior slot receiver.

Last season, Pampa tallied an (8-3) record. Two of those losses came from district rivals.

“We’re just going to come out with a vengeance this year,” said Anguiano. “We didn’t do very good in District last year, but this year will be our year.”

“There’s a lot of pride and tradition in the community and we really want to set that on fire,” said Robinson.

The Harvesters kickoff their season in Elk City, Ok on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m. Pampa hosts their first home game of the season week two against Dalhart.

