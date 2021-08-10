Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Kaleb Thorneberg missing
Kaleb Thorneberg missing(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police need help locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

Kaleb Thornburg was last seen near Tradewinds School on S. Williams street around 9:00 p.m.

Thornburg is a white boy who is 4 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a flag on it, with black shorts and white and black Nike brand shoes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Kaleb, call Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing 8 year old boy. He was last seen near Tradewinds School on S....

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, August 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

