Amarillo City Council votes to accept $1.5 million in state funds for pandemic relief

Amarillo will be getting $1.5 million worth of state help to continue dealing with the ongoing...
Amarillo will be getting $1.5 million worth of state help to continue dealing with the ongoing pandemic. (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be getting $1.5 million worth of state help to continue dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

The Amarillo City Council voted today to accept $1 million to retain workers in the Public Health department for the next two years. According to city documents, much of that money from the Department of State Health Services will be used as bonuses for each year served in the department.

Another $500,000 will fund a program to engage with communities more significantly affected by COVID-19 to build relationships to improve responses to community needs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

