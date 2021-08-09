Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats’ request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of Legislature’s funding

(WTVG)
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK AND JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By Cassandra Pollock and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

"Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats' request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of Legislature's funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a group including more than 60 House Democrats, the House Democratic Caucus and several state employees asking the justices to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of legislative funding in the upcoming biennium.

Abbott vetoed the funding, which effects the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state employees, in June after House Democrats walked out during the final days of the legislative session in May and killed two of his priority bills on elections and changing the state’s bail system.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/19/texas-supreme-court-article-x-greg-abbott/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

