Slow cool down...

This looks to be the hottest day of the week with multiple locations well over 100° along with several record highs being set. Tuesday will still be hot with widespread upper 90s but this will be the start of a slow cooling trend that will last the rest of the week. Rain chances are also back in the forecast Tuesday evening and although they will be very isolated the rain chances will last for the rest of the week. There is also a chance for temps to fall into the upper 80s by the weekend.

