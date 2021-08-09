Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.

The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory Sunday.

The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.

The Rockies did not identify the fan.

The man’s shouts were picked up by both teams’ broadcasts although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado’s because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.

Nobody on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the shouts.

After the game, Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”

The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team said. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.

Team officials weren’t able to debrief ushers in the area where the fan shouted until after the concert ended about an hour later.

Brinson got two hits and scored twice, and drew a walk in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old Brinson is in his fifth season in the major leagues.

After the game, the Marlins flew to San Diego, where they start a series Monday night.

The Rockies don’t plan to make any changes to the mascot’s name.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
A fatal crash in Gray County
Police lights by night
Man shot near south Polk Street
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
TxDOT
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17