People of worship helping to boost vaccinations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) started reaching out to local places of worship to provide vaccines to interested members.

“I wanted to do the churches because it’s one of the last areas of trust in our society and if we have church leaders saying that they received it and that they support their congregation getting it,” said Richard Jordan M.D., regional dean of Texas Tech University School of Medicine. “I think that’s an important umbrella for us to be under.

During the weekend, volunteers from different departments at tech, visited the Islamic Center of Amarillo, St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Lighthouse Church.

Pastor, Mark England says he and his wife were hesitant about the vaccine for while, but after having their baby girl Sarah, they knew it was time to do their part and be an example for their congregation.

“A lot of the people who hadn’t gotten it yet, were just on the fence with it, and maybe just needed ease of access to make that happen,” said England, pastor at Lighthouse Church. “Which it was great because they held everything right here in this room.”

In total 79 people were vaccinated, with 64 of those at St. Lawrence.

TTUHSC says it wants to expand its team to reach more churches.

“We want to get all of the communities, and if we have enough time and energy I would like for us to get to Canyon,” said Jordan.

Right now, only the Moderna vaccine is available and they’re hoping to do these clinics every Sunday.

There has been a robust effort to reach other churches and on Sunday they will be at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.