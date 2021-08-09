Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Zoe Campos
Police say human remains found Nov. 16 are Zoe Campos
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Braids and Fades giving free haircuts to students before school starts
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2012, file photo, Festival Emperor, Robert Ringwald, of the Fulton...
Bob Ringwald, jazz ambassador and actor’s father, dies at 80
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Bobby Bowden memories: Classy coach, gracious in victory
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure
FILE - This June 1, 2018 file photo shows actress Julie Bowen at the Inspiration Awards...
‘Modern Family’ medicine: Julie Bowen, sister help injured woman