Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

A U.S. district judge granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state’s attorney has said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

Norwegian says vaccine proof is needed to safely resume its cruises.

A Norwegian cruise is set to depart from Miami on Aug. 15. It will be the company’s first voyage from Florida since the pandemic halted its operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

Latest News

The couple filed a report with police in Massachusetts, but the search for the truck feels like...
Retired couple left with no belongings after moving truck goes missing
A state attorney general report found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo accuser speaks out publicly, says governor 'needs to be held accountable'
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death