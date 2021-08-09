High heat before a cool down

Viewers Choice Awards
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Breezy conditions out of the southwest paired with slightly drier conditions will lead to near record heat for much of the area today. As such, places like Hutchinson County and Palo Duro Canyon are under heat advisories, as temperatures could reach north of 105 degrees at times! For Amarillo and surrounding areas we’re expecting right at, or just above triple digits at 101. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. Smoke will also be present in the atmosphere today, which could limit high temperatures by a degree or two, and keep us warmer tonight, and just overall lead to a decrease in air quality. Always remember to be safe in the heat, stay hydrated, and take breaks when you can!

Hot weekend...