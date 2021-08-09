A fatal crash in Gray County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the Department of Public Safety a multiple vehicle crash occurred at around 5:00p.m. August 8th on SH 152 approximately two miles west of Pampa.

A Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on SH 152 when they crossed over the center stripe onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck three motorcyclists heading westbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche Trishelle Miller was transported to the Pampa Regional Medical center with serious injuries.

The First Motorcyclist Kevin Anderson, 59, of Stinnett. Died on scene and pronounced deceased by the Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman.

The second Motorcyclist Greg Rhoden, 48, of Fritch was transported to the Pampa Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Third Motorcyclists Charles Reeves, 52, Of Borger and his Passenger Chanelle Reeves were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital and are in Critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

