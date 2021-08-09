Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A fatal crash in Gray County

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the Department of Public Safety a multiple vehicle crash occurred at around 5:00p.m. August 8th on SH 152 approximately two miles west of Pampa.

A Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on SH 152 when they crossed over the center stripe onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck three motorcyclists heading westbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche Trishelle Miller was transported to the Pampa Regional Medical center with serious injuries.

The First Motorcyclist Kevin Anderson, 59, of Stinnett. Died on scene and pronounced deceased by the Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman.

The second Motorcyclist Greg Rhoden, 48, of Fritch was transported to the Pampa Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Third Motorcyclists Charles Reeves, 52, Of Borger and his Passenger Chanelle Reeves were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital and are in Critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Police lights by night
Early morning shooting
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
TxDOT
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday

Latest News

Police lights by night
Early morning shooting
Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/8
Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/8
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday
Community gathers for Covered Back to School event
Community gathers for Covered Back to School event