Early morning shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -At 1:29 a.m. August 9th, police were called to the 2100 block of south Polk Street on a report that a person had been shot.

The victim, 18 year old male told officers that shooting had occurred at an event center in the 200 block of canyon drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer found several shell casings in the parking lot of the event center.

Multiple vehicles, the building, and a house behind the location were struck.

While investigating officers were told that a 19 year old female had also been shot and transported to a local hospital.

Detectives investigating the incident have made an arrest.

Chad Daveigh Lewis, 18 years of age, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation.

