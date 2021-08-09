Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks Triple Digits

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Temperatures are soaring today with some of the hottest readings so far this summer. Highs are at or above 100 in most loctions under sunny skies. Clear weather overnight will allow the heat to subside as we cool to near 70. Temperatures will remain hot tomorrow, but should be down a few degrees into the upper 90s. The heat then will ease off a bit each day for the rest of the week. Scattered evening storms will also return with slight chances as early as tomorrow night.

