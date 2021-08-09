Viewers Choice Awards
Debris from fatal plane crash lands in man’s yard

By WCCO staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) - Before a four-seater single-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood on Saturday, pieces of it fell off and landed on Jim Frey’s lawn a few blocks away.

“Vroom vroom, that’s what it sounded like,” he said. “I got up out of my chair, and I looked around my apple tree. There’s about 6- to 7-foot-long wing.”

“That would definitely indicate that those fell off during flight,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator Mike Folkerts said.

Without that piece of the plane, investigators said the pilot had no control over where it landed. They confirmed no one survived the crash.

The plane just so happened to end up in a vacant lot, but it could have been much worse.

The area is right next to a highway, along with a ton of businesses and homes.

“It kind of shook us up. We’re lucky it didn’t hit our house. I mean, three pieces like that across. Then our neighbor, … they had about four pieces in their driveway,” Frey said.

On board the plane was Dr. James Edney, a prominent surgeon from the Omaha area.

His colleagues at the university of Nebraska Medical Center said he was one of the top breast cancer specialists in the region.

His wife said their son and daughter-in-law were also on board.

“There was no distress call made,” Folkerts said.

Investigators said the plane was in contact with air traffic control. It was coming from Alexandria, was 10 miles from its destination, the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and was cleared to land just before it went out of control.

“Our only focus here is to prevent another tragedy,” Folkerts said.

There’s no black box in the 1992 plane, but there is engine data that investigators will look at along with plane maintenance logs, as well as the pilot’s history and medical records.

They’ll also review the weather conditions from Saturday and talk to other pilots who flew in that area that day.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

