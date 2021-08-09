Viewers Choice Awards
Dallas ISD superintendent issues mask mandate in defiance of governor’s order

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa
Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DALLAS (KWTX) – Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has issued a temporary mask mandate - effective immediately - for all Dallas ISD campuses to “protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus,” the district announced.

The school district’s mandate goes into effect August 10 and applies to all staff, students, coaches and visitors on district property.

Hinojosa made the announcement on Monday, August 9 at during the first day of school.

“My message to parents is hang with us. We are going to try and do whatever it takes to makes sure you come back to school under our conditions and learn as much as you can because we are behind. Safety is the number one thing,” Hinojosa said. “This is a temporary solution to a situation that has gotten very grave.”

On its website, the school district said Governor Abbott’s order “does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.”

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials raised the COVID-19 alert to level red.

Health officials in Dallas County reported hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children.

Students under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

