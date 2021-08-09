Amarillo College students make international stage in STEM research

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students from Amarillo College research in genes has been accepted to competitively present during the Crop Sciences Society of America Annual International meeting in Salt Lake City.

“We are incredibly excited to go. I think they’re incredibly grateful to have this opportunity,” said Teresa Gaus-Bowling, Amarillo College project coordinator. “Things like this typically unfortunately don’t happen at the community college.”

They did research in plants finding a factor in genes, that can be controlled to keep photosynthesis from stopping to produce more crops.

They started this research at the beginning of the year being a rare accomplishment for a community college to attain, and now these students will be exposed to scholars from around the world.

“So, as these students progress, they’re gonna have experiences that are above what other students have been able to do,” Dr. Jacob Price, associate professor at Amarillo College. “It is almost unheard of when you look at an undergraduate study.”

The funding for this research came from the Hispanic Serving Institute grant from The Department of Education to get the equipment normally seen at universities.

“I never expected to like do this random research project and then have such like insane findings and be able to present it was way above my expectations,” said student researcher Taylor Gresham.

For the students now getting to present their work, the faculty is ready to take on new tasks in the STEM research department.

“We plan to increase our student research projects and branch out into other fields including the biofuels industry looking at other agricultural commodities,” said Dr. Price.

The meeting will be held at the beginning of November.

