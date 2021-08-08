Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Bushland Falcons have sights set for another deep playoff run

By Paige Sachse
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In high school football, the Bushland Falcons went undefeated in district last season, and look to make another deep playoff run.

The District 3-A champions, the Bushland Falcons take the field for the first week of practices and head coach Josh Reynolds says with losing 23 seniors, he sees a positive outlook from the new faces.

“There’s guys that throw and catch pretty well. I like our o-line. our line, I think we are bigger or probably bigger than we’ve been on the offensive line in a while so hopefully that translates over well on offense and defense.” Said Reynolds. “I think we have a good quarterback that we will be happy with.”

With plenty of new guys on the starting lineup, there’s one player in particular the team can really rely on to help lead the team to another deep playoff run.

“Kash is a great athlete. we’ve known for a while that he was going to be a big player for us.” Said Reynolds. “He’s just very explosive. has a nose for the football and has a nose for the end zone.”

Despite all of his last season success, Kash Bradley is a humble leader and says one thing about the team he’s happy to see so far is...

“Just the attitude.” Said Bradley. “Everyone is happy, smiling, flying around going fast and going hard every rep so, that’s good.”

The Falcons’ main goal is to get better every single day, but there are strong sights for another district title.

“we don’t talk a whole lot about goals except getting better every day.” Reynolds Said. “But, one of the big things we do talk about is we want to be district champions every year.”

“We just want to let them know, people around here that we’re the best around and to win district you have to go through us.” Said Bradley.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Zoe Campos
Police say human remains found Nov. 16 are Zoe Campos
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Braids and Fades giving free haircuts to students before school starts

Latest News

United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics
Allyson Felix, of the United States, runs in the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer...
‘I feel at peace’: Allyson Felix exits Olympic stage with record 11th medal
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title
After round one of the 28th Annual Coors Partnership at the Comanche Trail Golf Complex,...
28th Annual Coors Partnership features three-way tie after round one