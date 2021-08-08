Countdown to Kickoff: Bushland Falcons have sights set for another deep playoff run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In high school football, the Bushland Falcons went undefeated in district last season, and look to make another deep playoff run.

The District 3-A champions, the Bushland Falcons take the field for the first week of practices and head coach Josh Reynolds says with losing 23 seniors, he sees a positive outlook from the new faces.

“There’s guys that throw and catch pretty well. I like our o-line. our line, I think we are bigger or probably bigger than we’ve been on the offensive line in a while so hopefully that translates over well on offense and defense.” Said Reynolds. “I think we have a good quarterback that we will be happy with.”

With plenty of new guys on the starting lineup, there’s one player in particular the team can really rely on to help lead the team to another deep playoff run.

“Kash is a great athlete. we’ve known for a while that he was going to be a big player for us.” Said Reynolds. “He’s just very explosive. has a nose for the football and has a nose for the end zone.”

Despite all of his last season success, Kash Bradley is a humble leader and says one thing about the team he’s happy to see so far is...

“Just the attitude.” Said Bradley. “Everyone is happy, smiling, flying around going fast and going hard every rep so, that’s good.”

The Falcons’ main goal is to get better every single day, but there are strong sights for another district title.

“we don’t talk a whole lot about goals except getting better every day.” Reynolds Said. “But, one of the big things we do talk about is we want to be district champions every year.”

“We just want to let them know, people around here that we’re the best around and to win district you have to go through us.” Said Bradley.

