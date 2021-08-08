Viewers Choice Awards
Big time heat moving in for the new work week

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw pleasant but hot weather after a stormy Saturday evening. Highs were in the mid 90s across the area with a light breeze from the ENE. Tomorrow, we will see some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen for a while...

The kick-off of the new work week is going to start off on a very HOT note with widespread highs in the low 100s. Skies will be sunny with breezy winds from the SW at 10-20mph, with gusts to 30. You will want to take precautions over the next few days and limit extended periods of time outside since it will be so hot. Wear sunscreen and drink lots of water!

Here is a look at forecasted highs for your Monday:

Forecasted high temperatures for Monday
Forecasted high temperatures for Monday(KFDA)

Good news is we should start to see highs begin to cool off towards the end of the week. We just have to get through a few hot days first! We will also see the chance of scattered showers and storms late Tuesday night through Saturday.

Stay safe out there everyone :) Make sure you keep checking back for updates!

