‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart police are still looking for a hit and run suspect that killed 13-year-old, Makayla Hernandez.

According to officials, at around 3:45 a.m. two 13-year-old females were on the roadway of E. 1st Street where they were taking pictures.

The girl who survived told police they saw the vehicle coming towards them and thought it would stop, however it did not and struck Makayla dragging her for more than 200 feet where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle continued driving eastbound without stopping.

The Dalhart Chief of Police says he believes the driver had to know he hit something.

“The speed limit over there is 40 mph if you’re travelling speed and your headlights are on you’re going to see something on the road. We firmly believe there is no way he or she did not see them on the road. If somebody knows something please come forward, this family deserves answers,” said David Conner.

Makayla’s family described her as always having a smile on her face and loving everyone around her.

“She was everything to me, she was like my daughter, but her daughter she was everybody’s daughter. She accepted everyone as family,” said Nicole Treigo, Makayla’s aunt.

Her mother says this has been hard on them and they want justice for her.

“She was my baby, she did not deserve this, and I just pray we get justice for her,” said Misty Hernandez.

The police department says the girl who survived, described the vehicle as a red or maroon colored SUV or possibly a truck.

This case is being investigated as Manslaughter, a 2nd Degree Felony.

The family along with the police department ask the community to come forward and to share any information they may know.

If you have any information, call The Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

The family also invites the community to the XIT Parade on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. where Makayla’s mom will be walking in the parade.

They would like people to come out and hold signs and show their support.

