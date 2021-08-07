Viewers Choice Awards
Saturday’s Forecast: Evening strong to severe storms

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will be a hot day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s with mostly sunny skies. During the late afternoon hours, storms will begin developing across the northwestern part of the panhandle. A line of storms will begin to develop down through the southwestern part of the panhandle and move east. Storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds of 60-70mph and quarter size hail.

Here is a look at the severe weather outlook for this afternoon (most updated map as of 3pm):

Severe weather outlook for this evening (Saturday, August 8th)
Severe weather outlook for this evening (Saturday, August 8th)(SPC, KFDA)

After 11pm, storms should be exiting our region into Oklahoma. We’ll begin drying out with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Next week, we are starting to trend towards a more active weather pattern. We’ll remain hot with highs in the 90s with scattered storm chances from Tuesday night through Friday night.

You will want to stay updated to the forecast and keep it on news channel 10!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

