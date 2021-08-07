Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

28th Annual Coors Partnership features three-way tie after round one

Round one of competition was played in a scramble format
After round one of the 28th Annual Coors Partnership at the Comanche Trail Golf Complex,...
After round one of the 28th Annual Coors Partnership at the Comanche Trail Golf Complex, there's a three-way tie for first in the Championship Flight.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 28th Annual Coors Partnership at the Comanche Trail Golf Complex teed off round one on Friday. The last tournament to qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions set for August 12-15. Round one, played in scramble format on the Tomahawk Course, ended in a three-way tie between Luke Kane-Tate Allred, Josh Fuller-Todd Hartley and Jeremy Dockery-Eric Moya.

Round 1 Championship/President’s Flight Leaderboard

The 28th Annual Coors Partnership features a three-way tied after round one with a score of 61.
The 28th Annual Coors Partnership features a three-way tied after round one with a score of 61.(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

The UIL 3A State Champions, the Bushland Lady Falcons, are focused on rebuilding their...
Bushland rebuilds, looking to defend UIL 3A State Championship
SPORTS DRIVE: Gaylon Selman, Randall Football H.C.
SPORTS DRIVE: Gaylon Selman, Randall Football H.C.
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Tascosa Football H.C. Ken Plunk