28th Annual Coors Partnership features three-way tie after round one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 28th Annual Coors Partnership at the Comanche Trail Golf Complex teed off round one on Friday. The last tournament to qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions set for August 12-15. Round one, played in scramble format on the Tomahawk Course, ended in a three-way tie between Luke Kane-Tate Allred, Josh Fuller-Todd Hartley and Jeremy Dockery-Eric Moya.

Round 1 Championship/President’s Flight Leaderboard

The 28th Annual Coors Partnership features a three-way tied after round one with a score of 61. (Source: KFDA)

