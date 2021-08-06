Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy.
The Barfield opens today, gets new life after 30 year vacancy
From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Police lights by night
Dalhart police looking for hit and run suspect resulting a teens death
The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Preston Eugene Reed.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
Ambulance
Dimmit woman dead after crash on US 60 near Hereford

Latest News

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US wins record 10th track medal
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on camera: Man appears to spray something on dogs in their own yard
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle