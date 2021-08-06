XIT Rodeo & Reunion returns to Dalhart for 85th anniversary, predicted to boost local economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The XIT Rodeo and Reunion is returning to Dalhart for the event’s 85th anniversary. The rodeo was cancelled last year after Dalhart saw a spike in COVID cases, hurting area businesses and the city’s sales tax revenue.

“It was a pretty big hit last year when we didn’t have it,” said Ashley Posthumus, Dalhart Chamber of Commerce president. “A lot of our retail stores and restaurants really count on XIT for a good summer.”

As one of the biggest rodeos in the Texas Panhandle, this year the XIT is expecting about 10,000 people to attend.

People come from all over to compete, and Dalhart officials say the event causes a big boost in sales tax revenue.

“For the month of August, if you look at the year’s sales tax, it’s a pretty big boost for us,” explained Posthumus.

Posthumus predicts sales tax increases about 10-15% when the rodeo is in town.

XIT Rodeo and Reunion organizers say they notice the influx in business as well.

“I’m not a very emotional person, but, it means [so much] to be able to bring this back,” said Bryce Hines, president and director of XIT Rodeo and Reunion. “This community thrives off of this deal. I can’t imagine the business that was lost last year not having this. The town of Dalhart, they always say [business] doubles, it may triple this year.”

To take full advantage of the increased foot traffic, area businesses are hosting sales and specials that run in coordination to the rodeo.

This also includes La Rita Theater’s annual melodrama and a crafters and artists market.

“It has been amazing to see the excitement from everyone especially because we didn’t get to have it last year,” said Posthumus. “Our businesses have really rallied. They all have specials and they have been planning for this event. Our hotels are full, our highways and streets are full, our businesses are full...”

The rodeo kicked off Thursday night with a few performances and a Seth Ward outdoor concert, which is new to the rodeo this year.

This evening, the XIT will host a pork chop feed before competition begins at 7 p.m.

Following tonight’s rodeo will be a Chancey Williams concert at the Colosseum.

Saturday is full of festivities such as a 5k run, parade, craft market, the rodeo queen coronation, the World’s Largest BBQ and a dance with music by The Great Divide.

XIT organizers say they hope the variety of events gives every Dlahart resident something to be excited about.

It’s XIT, we have it every year, nobody ever thought that we would shut it down. So now everyone has something to look forward to,” said Hines. “Everybody’s talking about it around town. I think it just gives everyone a sense of hope that maybe we will get back to normal.”

Tickets to the rodeo, which also include the concerts and meals, cost $10 and the dance costs $20.

