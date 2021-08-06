Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas Telemedicine rules changing, patients won’t be able to do audio-only appointments

By Freixys Casado
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rules for telemedicine will expire at the end of August, which will be an adjustment for those who got used to medical consultations over the phone.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Texas relaxed rules about telemedicine to allow for easier doctor and therapist visits.

“It enabled the use of things like, FaceTime or Facebook messenger,” said Rodney Young, M.D. Chairman of the family and community medicine at TTUHSC.

It also allowed patients seeking care to reach out to new doctors by telephone only, which was particularly beneficial for patients in rural areas without connectivity.

“The population that was audio only is maybe, they didn’t have an access to a smart phone, maybe they just had a regular house phone,” said Holly Holcomb, CEO at Childress Regional Hospital.

While this option will expire, telehealth video conferencing will continue, as it complies with federal privacy rules.

Ones that won’t be able to even use video conferencing option are Texans who are prescribed opioids for chronic pain.

The expiration of emergency rules will require these patients to go back to all in-person visits.

“That’s something that we really need to see people in more regular intervals in the office to asses tolerability compliance safety,” said Young.

Insurance companies will also no longer be required to reimburse doctors for telemedicine visits at the same rate they would for in-person visits.

“Patients who are accustomed to phone calls, really prefer that modality,” said Young. “Historically if providers paid at all for telephone services its a minimal amount and healthcare practices won’t be able to survive doing that, if that’s the approach the insurance industry intends to take, maybe this very patient-friendly convenient thing would become unavailable on the base of policy.”

Both experts say the number of people using audio-only appointments in our area is minimal and most patients prefer in-person visits.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hot weekend...
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Braids and Fades giving free haircuts to students before school starts
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items