Question for pregnant women: To vaccinate or not?

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) – Pregnancy in the time of COVID comes with a big decision on whether to get vaccinated.

The spread of the delta variant puts expectant mothers at higher risk of infection, hospitalization and pre-term labor than at any point during the pandemic.

And it doesn’t help that guidance keeps changing.

British officials first advised expectant mothers against vaccination but since July have strongly encouraged it.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t directly recommend it for pregnant people but says they are eligible.

To add to the debate, two leading obstetric groups say expectant mothers should be immunized.

Unable to find clear answers, Christine Coffman, who lives in Maryland, decided not to get vaccinated.

“I was definitely worried about it being so new and not having a lot of research on it,” she said.

One week before her due date, she tested positive for COVID.

“At that time, I thought that I was going to die,” Coffman said. “It was terrifying knowing that I had this infection coursing through my body.”

As mom and baby got sicker, doctors performed an emergency cesarean section.

“They took her to the NICU, and I didn’t see my baby for two days because I had COVID,” Coffman said.

Both are now back home – happy and healthy.

“I just really want my story to be the advice; if you’re thinking about getting the vaccine, get it,” she said.

Of the expectant mothers admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in England since May, 98% were unvaccinated.

“The balance is very much in favor of the benefits of vaccination versus the risks of infection,” said Marian Knight, a professor of maternal and child population health at the University of Oxford.

Initial vaccine trials did not include pregnant women, but experts point to the nearly 200,000 pregnant people now safely vaccinated across the U.S. and the UK.

“For me, there’s not enough data there personally, from what I’ve researched, to make me feel comfortable getting it,” said an unvaccinated expectant mother.

“I just felt more comfortable and safer knowing that I had some protection rather than no protection at all,” said a pregnant woman who decided to get the shot.

Most pregnant women in the U.S. and UK remain unvaccinated, with many still waiting for answers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

