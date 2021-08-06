Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew.(Source: CNN, KITV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

Norwegian contends the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee, among other things.

Norwegian attorney Derek Shaffer told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams during a remote hearing the vaccination requirement for its passengers is especially needed as Florida has recently experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“It’s scary what is happening in Florida. Florida is a hotspot,” Shaffer said. “All we’re doing is trying to protect our staff and passengers.”

The lawsuit names state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads the Florida Department of Health. The state’s attorney, Pete Patterson, said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

“You can’t discriminate against customers on the basis of their refusal to give you information,” Patterson said. “If it weren’t for this law, here would be a vaccine passport required to get on a cruise ship.”

Williams did not immediately rule Friday on Norwegian’s request for a temporary injunction halting the law’s enforcement. Violations of the law could trigger a penalty of $5,000 per passenger, which Shaffer said would cause the company “irreparable harm.”

“This law should be fatal on arrival,” Shaffer said, adding that the Legislature and governor sought mainly to “score political points” in the heated national debate over getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The hearing comes as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering the validity of cruise line rules adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The appeals court recently upheld a Tampa judge’s decision, hailed by DeSantis, making those CDC rules on how to resume cruise sailing into guidelines rather than requirements.

Miami-based Norwegian operates 28 cruise ships around the world but only those boarding in Florida ports are affected by the state vaccine passport law. Once the ships leave Florida waters, the law no longer applies. Many cruise destinations, however, have their own vaccination requirements for passengers to go ashore.

Norwegian is planning an Aug. 15 cruise from Florida under its vaccination proof policy. If the law banning that policy remains in effect, the company said that ship won’t sail — and Norwegian has also threatened to abandon Florida entirely over this issue.

“Simply stated, (Norwegian) cannot sail as planned unless and until Florida’s ban gives way,” the company said in court documents. “There is no adequate substitute for documentary proof when it comes to maximizing onboard safety.”

Other cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, have already begun voyages from Florida with a variety of policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff's deputy overdoses after exposure to fentanyl during arrest
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires