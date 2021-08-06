Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’

This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New York. McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday.(Source: Paula Lobo /ABC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.

McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said “the show will not be as lively without you.” McCain hooted, “my boyfriend!”

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on “The View,” and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn’t want to commute from her Washington-area home.

Her mother said she’s looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

“I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time,” Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff's deputy overdoses after exposure to fentanyl during arrest
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires