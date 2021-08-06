Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items

Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his possession.(Hereford police)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his possession.

According to officials, on Thursday, August 5, at around 2:30 PM, officers of the Hereford Police Department were notified of a possible burglary near Beach Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a broken window and clear signs that the home had been ransacked.

During the course of the investigation, 32-year-old Joshua Castaneda, was located in the alley behind the home.

Evidence located at the scene was located linking Castaneda to the burglary, Additional investigation also revealed Joshua Castaneda to be in possession of items stolen exceeding $4,200.00 in value during the burglary.

Castaneda was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail for the offense of Burglary of a Habitation.

HEREFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 6TH, 2021 On Thursday, August 5th, 2021, at approximately 2:30 PM,...

Posted by Hereford Police Department on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hot weekend...
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Braids and Fades giving free haircuts to students before school starts
telemedicine over the phone
Texas Telemedicine rules changing, patients won’t be able to do audio-only appointments