Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his possession.

According to officials, on Thursday, August 5, at around 2:30 PM, officers of the Hereford Police Department were notified of a possible burglary near Beach Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a broken window and clear signs that the home had been ransacked.

During the course of the investigation, 32-year-old Joshua Castaneda, was located in the alley behind the home.

Evidence located at the scene was located linking Castaneda to the burglary, Additional investigation also revealed Joshua Castaneda to be in possession of items stolen exceeding $4,200.00 in value during the burglary.

Castaneda was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail for the offense of Burglary of a Habitation.

