GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have been wondering about Newschannel 10′s Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a new mom, we have an update for you.

Baby Tate came into the world exactly two weeks ago, born to Newschannel 10′s Cassie Stafford and husband Matt.

Cassie, of course, is taking a break from the news during her maternity leave.

A lot of our friends and viewers have been asking how Cassie is doing and how the baby is doing.

Baby Tate is doing well and had just come from his two week check up.

“Went great, he gained some weight and he is eating well, sleeping well, lots of sleeping. He’s growing too, so that he grew longer and his head got bigger, so that’s good,” said Cassie.

So far, Cassie and Matt are adjusting well to being mom and dad and savoring all the joys that come from being new parents.

“I don’t think anyone is really ever prepared to be a mom. Everybody keeps asking were you ready, and I don’t think you’re ever really ready, but oh my gosh, it’s been the greatest experience and life changing experience. We’re loving being new parents and it’s been a fun journey,” said Cassie.

“In my two weeks of experience, it’s definitely been the best thing that I’ve ever done in my life. It’s been a lot of fun as I was telling her as we were leaving the pediatrician, I’m just having so much fun. Every little thing is pure joy at all times,” said Matt.

Of course, I made sure to get a turn with Tate, as Cassie updated this stage in her life.

“I guess something I didn’t expect is, I knew that I would love him, but I feel like when I’m not looking at him, I’m constantly worried about him. I love him so much. Every time I sit him down, I’m always looking over to make sure he’s still breathing and making sure everything’s okay. But they say there’s nothing like a love of a mother for her son and I feel that so strongly for him. So, there’s lots of love in this house,” said Cassie.

“I’ve got eight weeks off. We’re two weeks into that and it’s been really great. I’ll be back in mid-September to rejoin you guys at work, and I’m excited about going back, but of course I’m a little sad too, because this is such a great time to be home with him,” said Cassie.

There’s just nothing like holding a little miracle and sharing in all their good news.

