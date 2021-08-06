Viewers Choice Awards
Friday’s Forecast: Sunny and... HOT

By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will be on full blast today with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and light winds from the southwest at 10-15mph. The heat will be even hotter over the weekend into early next week...

A few strong to severe scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon-evening. The main threat with storms will be damaging winds of 60-70mph and hail to quarter size. It’ll also still be a hot day with highs in the upper 90s.

Here’s a look at the weekend forecast:

3 day forecast
3 day forecast(KFDA)

The hottest temperatures on our 7 day forecast is for Sunday and Monday where many areas will see highs in the low 100s... So far this year here in Amarillo we have only had two 100-degree days, and both of those days were in June. We may add a couple more 100-degree days in the next few days. It’s been a while so remember heat safety tips! Drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks if planning on being outdoors for long periods of time, and have the sunglasses handy!

Also... It’s Friday!!!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

