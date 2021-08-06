Bushland rebuilds, looking to defend UIL 3A State Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball is about to serve up some games starting next week, and the Bushland Lady Falcons have high expectations after being the only Texas Panhandle team to bring home the state championship last season.

The UIL 3A State Champions, the Bushland Lady Falcons, are focused on rebuilding their chemistry to defend their title this fall.

“Definitely our style of play has had to change just a little bit because we won last year. We have that target on us, so kind of getting ready for the season and shifting a couple of things around.”

Bushland graduated two strong hitters, but they return a solid defensive core led by senior libero Jaycee Adams.

“Jaycee being back there being libero, they can kind of relax a little bit and focus on their hitting. Jaycee brings a lot of confidence to our team and a lot of energy.”

“We have great defense and we have amazing hitters. They’re juniors, most of them are juniors, but they can hit very hard.”

“Madyson Eberley, Kaela Neie, some of them they were hitters for us last year as sophomores, so this year they’re kind of getting to step into that leadership role.”

The Lady Falcons will run a 6-2 offense featuring two new setters with game experience. Although this is not the same team, Bushland’s depth is filling the roles.

“This is this year. Yes we did it last year, but now we’re here and this is the team that we’re rolling with.”

Bushland tips off their volleyball season Tuesday, August 10 in Canyon against the Lady Eagles. Varsity will start some time around 6:30 p.m. following the freshman and JV games.

