AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will be delivering goodies to Amarillo first responders today August 6th.

The event will take place at 1:00p.m. at 4th and Van Buren.

The Potter County Sheriff and a number of other first responders will be in attendance and will receive baked goods and other treats.

