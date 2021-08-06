Viewers Choice Awards
Amigos locations offering health fairs to public

By Caleb Leslie
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -This Saturday all Amigos locations will be offering health fairs to the public from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m..

The health fair will include free medical screenings as well as access to all three major covid-19 vaccines.

Medical screenings will include glucose testing and cholesterol screenings.

The medical fair will be available at locations in Amarillo, Lubbock, Hereford, and Plainview.

