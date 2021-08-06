Amarillo Braids and Fades giving free haircuts to students before school starts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Self-image is important for everyone, and for kids, it can be a bigger thing facing judgment from others, so Braids and Fades goals is lift their self esteem going back into in-person classes.

Braids and Fades will be giving children a free haircut and new hairstyle before the school year starts.

This is their fifth year doing the event and they will have food, games, drinks and live music.

They are encouraging people to wear face masks this year and will be socially distancing, but they are set to make the kids ready to head back into school.

“I can tell you this, the hairdo and that satisfaction that it brings can go a long way,” said Daniel Scott, Braids and Fades barber. “You can have on raggedy clothes, but when you have a nice hairdo or a nice haircut, its brings about a wonderful self-esteem.”

Braids and Fades founder, Lila Mitchell shares the same thoughts.

“If they didn’t get new clothing or new shoes for school, they’re gonna walk in there looking like little princesses and little kings, and we want that for our kids,” said Lila Mitchell, founder of Braides and Fades.

They bought new equipment this year for the stylists to do their jobs best.

“This year we bought 30 new chairs and they’re with hydraulics, so the barbers and braiders don’t have to bend and stoop over as much as before,” said Lila Mitchell, founder of Braides and Fades.

In 2019 they reached 345 kids to get to get their hair done and their goal this year is to reach 500.

They are accepting donations for facemasks, food trays, and are still in need of volunteers and barbers.

The last day to pre-register before the event is tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park and it will be held on August 15, at Bones Hook Park at 8:00 a.m.

For anyone interested in donating or volunteering email Braids and Fades chairperson, Melodie Graves, at mgraves24@actx.edu.

