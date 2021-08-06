Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

By Dani Travis and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - A 23-year-old is not going home to his family, including his newborn baby girl, after losing his long battle with COVID-19 on Sunday.

WJHG reported that his family doesn’t want him remembered as just another person lost to the virus.

With the recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, it’s clear it can infect anyone, at any time, in any way.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking,” Stephanie Gibson said.

Heartbreak. That’s what Gibson feels over the death of her brother, Miguel Gonzalez, who lost his battle to COVID-19.

“He liked the be a jokester and joke around with everybody,” said Gibson.

Gonzalez was also described as healthy with no underlying medical conditions when he got COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Symptoms started with diarrhea and vomiting.

“When he went to the doctor the first time, they told him it was the stomach flu. They didn’t COVID test him or anything because of those symptoms,” said Gibson.

But his symptoms did not get better.

When he went back to the doctor, “They told him he had an upper respiratory infection, pneumonia,” said Gibson.

That’s when they tested him for COVID-19.

A week later, Gonzalez was admitted to the ICU at Gulf Coast Regional.

“It was really bad,” said Gibson.

By that night, he was on a ventilator. He would be hooked up for the next 13 days.

“He wasn’t doing good. His fevers were high. They were 104 and 105. They couldn’t get his fever down,” said Gibson.

Miguel died last Sunday. His family released balloons Thursday to honor him.

The family’s message: This can happen to anyone.

“Being in their ICU, I saw it. It’s not just the older folks. It’s taking a lot of younger folks as well,” said Gibson.

And she wants people to realize everybody has different symptoms.

“Take the precautions. Don’t let it get bad until, unfortunately, you go to the ER, they can no longer help you,” said Gibson.

She said she hopes people take the right precautions so they don’t have to feel the same heartbreak.

Just two days before he died, Gonzalez’s fiance had an emergency C-section for their second daughter.

Gibson believes her brother fought until the baby could be safely delivered.

Copyright 2021 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Beckett, Kristian, Corbin, Ashley and Hollis.
Amarillo husband and father returns home after 189 days in hospital due to COVID-19
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Hereford police arrested man after a burglary and finding over $4,000 of stolen items in his...
Hereford police arrest man after burglary and for possession of over $4,000 of stolen items
If you have been wondering about Newschannel10's Cassie Stafford and if she is enjoying being a...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives updates about baby Tate and new mom Cassie Stafford

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff's deputy overdoses after exposure to fentanyl during arrest
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires