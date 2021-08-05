Viewers Choice Awards
Tickets available for Women of Distinction Awards Dinner 2021

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are now on sale for the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Women of Distinction dinner 2021.

The dinner will include an awards ceremony celebrating those women who serve as role models for the next generation.

It will be on the evening of October 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

“Women of Distinction celebrates purpose-driven leaders who are role models and empower the girls we serve,” said Becky Burton, CEO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “This year’s honorees join past recipients who inspire girls to find their voices through Girl Scouts.”

To purchase tickets, click here.

